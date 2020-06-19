Govt's first priority to ensure no further violence occurs on the border: Ram Madhav

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): Amid tension between India and China following the violent face-off between troops of both the countries, BJP leader Ram Madhav on Thursday said that the first priority of the government is to guard the frontiers with utmost alertness and strength to ensure no further violence and loss of life takes place on the border.

"Our first priority is to guard our border with utmost alertness and strength and to make sure that there is no further violence and loss of life on the border. We will also use diplomatic channels," said BJP leader Ram Madhav while speaking to ANI on the Galwan Valley clash.

He reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement that "every inch of our territory will be protected".

"The Prime Minister has made it clear that every inch of our territory will be protected. We will also take steps in other areas as well. At one level, it will be to strongly guard our borders and to honour the sentiments of Indians who want economic measures to be taken at another level," he said.

At least 20 Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel rank officer, had lost their lives in the violent face-off in the Galwan Valley area of Ladakh on June 15.



The violent face-off happened in the Galwan Valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to "unilaterally change" the status quo during de-escalation in eastern Ladakh and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side, India said on June 16. (ANI)

