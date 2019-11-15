GPCC slams Utpal Parrikar for targeting Rahul Gandhi over SC Rafale verdict

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) spokesperson Vithu Morajkar on Friday slammed Utpal Parrikar, son of former chief minister late Manohar Parrikar, for targeting Rahul Gandhi over the Supreme Court verdict in the Rafale deal.

"I want Utpal to learn and understand that the Supreme Court verdict has not given a clean chit to the Rafale deal and in fact has stated that independent investigation agencies can probe the same. It is now for the Modi government to take a call and dare to face the inquiry," Morajkar said.

He said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi considers himself as a learner and follows principles of democracy adding that late Manohar Parrikar, in contrast, considered himself "super intelligent and followed the path of dictatorship".

"BJP government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi should dare to pass the 'Agnipariksha' of a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe on the entire Rafale deal," Morajkar added.

The Congress spokesperson urged Utpal to educate people of Goa with details on deals of "huge rents paid to spaces building at Patto Panjim, electricity poles fixtures on third Mandovi bridge, huge payments made to legal team on Mhadei matter, purchase of property in Sanguem taluka, beach cleaning work awarded to Ram and Bhumika".

"We urge him (Utpal) to be committed to the cause of bringing out the real truth by allowing investigation agencies to probe the leaked audio tapes and revelations made by a Cabinet minister of Goa," he added.

After the Supreme Court dismissed the review petitions challenging its verdict in the Rafale case, Utpal had taken to twitter to attack Gandhi and had accused him of playing political games over the matter. (ANI)

