Grand alliance at national level imperative to defeat BJP in 2024 LS polls: AIUDF

Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 12 (ANI): The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) on Tuesday proposed forming a grand alliance of all the "anti-BJP political parties" at a national level to fight against Bharatiya Janata Party in 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam said that if people want to change the BJP government at the Centre with a secular government then it is imperative to form a grand alliance of all secular parties at the national level.

"So, if a grand alliance is formed against BJP at the national level, there can be Congress or AIUDF. But, if both the parties joined the grand alliance, it would be not only Assam based, but the one at a national level," Aminul Islam said in a conversation with ANI.

It is pertinent to note that the AIUDF MLA's remarks have come at a time when the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee repeatedly denies forming an alliance with Badruddin Ajmal-led All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.



Aminul Islam further said that after the alliance, even the Assam Congress would follow the Centre's decision.

"Assam Congress will not be the deciding element if the grand alliance is formed, rather it will be the All India Congress Committee (AICC) who would take a decision which will be followed by Assam Congress as well," Aminul Islam said expressing hopes for the formation of the grand alliance at the national level.

Earlier on December 3, terming the AIUDF as a "traitor", the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) working president Jakir Hussain Sikdar had said that there was no question of forming an alliance with them again.

"We had an alliance with AIUDF in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections and we fought jointly, but we didn't gain. We will not make an alliance with the AIUDF again in the 2024 Lok Sabha election or other upcoming elections. It is the decision of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee. We have already informed our party's high command about our decision. Never be friends with someone who attacks from behind," Sikdar said.

AICC General Secretary Jitendra Singh had also announced previously that Congress would not make an alliance with AIUDF. (ANI)

