Grand pollution-free Diwali celebrations at Connaught Place from Oct 26 to 29, announces Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that Delhi government would organise "pollution-free" Diwali celebration in a grand manner at Connaught Place from October 26 to 29. The celebration will feature laser shows and cultural activities.

Addressing a press conference with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Kejriwal said: "We have planned to celebrate Diwali on a grand scale at Connaught Place. We would like every Delhite to come and celebrate a pollution-free Diwali."

"Connaught Place will be illuminated with lasers and lighting shows. One cycle of laser show will last one hour. It will be running back to back from 6 pm to 10 pm. There is a provision of passes. All are invited," he added.

Kejriwal further announced that art and culture events and food court will also feature during the celebrations.

"Our aim is to celebrate a pollution-free Diwali together as one family. We hope that after this, there will be no need to burst crackers," said Kejriwal.

Deputy Chief Sisodia said that the aim of the exercise is to reduce the use of crackers and celebrate a pollution-free Diwali.

"Every year, there is a discussion on the next day of Diwali on the pollution caused by crackers. I appeal to the people of Delhi to come together and celebrate Diwali as a community," he said.

" If our experiment at Connaught Place is successful, we may replicate this at other places in the national capital as well," said Sisodia. (ANI)

