Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressing a press conference on Friday in Goa.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressing a press conference on Friday in Goa.

GST decisions: Wet grinders to cost less, caffeinated beverages more

ANI | Updated: Sep 20, 2019 23:47 IST

Panaji (Goa) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced the reduction of GST rates on a slew of goods including slide fasteners dried tamarind, plates made of leaves and wet grinders.
However, caffeinated beverages will get expensive.
Addressing a press conference after 37th GST council meeting here, the minister announced that plates and cups made up of leaves/ flowers/bark will have nil GST as part of government's efforts to eliminate the usage of single-use plastic.
The rate changes will be effective from October 1.
GST rate has been reduced from 18 per cent to 12 per cent on parts of slide fasteners, from 18 per cent to 5 per cent on (marine fuel 0.5 per cent (FO) and 12 to 5 per cent on wet Grinders (consisting stone as a grinder)
It has been brought from five per cent to nil on dried tamarind and plates and cups made up of leaves/ flowers/bark.
The GST has been brought down from 3 per cent to 0.25 per cent on cut and polished semi-precious stones. The applicable rate has been brought to 5 per cent on specified goods for petroleum operations undertaken under Hydrocarbon Exploration Licensing Policy (HELP)
The minister announced exemptions from GST/IGST on - imports of specified defence goods not being manufactured indigenously (up to 2024), supply of goods and services to FIFA and other specified persons for organising the Under-17 Women's Football World Cup in India and supply of goods and services to Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) for specified projects in India.
GST rates have also been increased from 5 to 12 per cent on goods falling under chapter 86 of tariff like railway wagons, coaches, rolling stock (without refund of accumulated ITC).
"This is to address the concern of ITC accumulation with suppliers of these goods," she said.
The minister said that GST rates have been hiked from 18 to 28 per cent +12% compensation cess on caffeinated beverages.
Referring to measures for Export Promotion, she said there will be an exemption from GST/IGST at the time of import on silver/platinum by specified nominated agencies, the supply of these metals by the specified nominated agency to exporters for exports of jewellery.
Diamond India Limited (DIL) will be included in the list of nominated agencies eligible for IGST exemption on imports of gold/ silver/platinum so as to supply at nil GST to jewellery exporters.
There will be a uniform GST rate of 12 per cent on polypropylene/polyethylene woven and non-woven bags and sacks of a kind used for the packing of goods (from present rates of 5/12/18 per cent).
The council also decided to provide GST concession in certain cases for a specific period. This includes an exemption to fishmeal for the period July 1, 2017 to September 30, 2019.
"There were doubts as regards taxability of fishmeal in view of the interpretational issues. However, any tax collected for this period shall be required to be deposited," she said.
There will be 12 per cent GST for the period July 1, 2017 to December 31, 2018, on pulley, wheels and other parts and used as parts of agricultural machinery.
Passenger vehicles of engine capacity 1500 cc in case of diesel, 1200 cc in case of petrol and length not exceeding 4000mm designed for carrying up to nine persons attract compensation cess of 1 per cent for petrol and 3 per cent for diesel.
"The council recommended same compensation cess rate for vehicles having these specifications (length and engine capacity) but designed for carrying more than 10 persons but up to 13 persons," she said. At present these vehicles attract compensation cess at the rate of 15 per cent.
She said aerated drink manufacturers shall be excluded from composition scheme.
The council approved option to pay GST at the rate of 18 per cent on transaction value at the time of disposal of specified goods for petroleum operations (on which concessional GST rate of 5 per cent was paid at the time of original supply) provided that the goods are certified by Director General Hydrocarbon(DGH) as non-serviceable.
It recommended restriction on refund of compensation cess on tobacco products (in case of inverted duty structure).
The council prescribed modalities for allowing concessions on spare parts imported temporarily by foreign airlines for the repair of their aircraft, while in India in transit in terms of the Chicago Convention on Civil Aviation.
There was also clarification about the GST rate in respect of certain goods. Mere heating of leguminous vegetables (gram/lentil) for removing moisture, or to soften and puff it or removing the skin, and not subjecting to any other processing or addition of any other ingredients (salt, oil etc.) would be classified under HS code 0713.
All "mechanical sprayers" falling under HS Code 8424 would attract 12 per cent GST.
Parts like solar evacuation tubes for solar power based devices like solar water heater, solar steam, generation systems, would be eligible to 5 per cent GST rate.
Exclusive parts and accessories suitable for use solely or principally with a medical device would fall in respective headings and attract GST at the concessional rate of 12 per cent.
Almond milk is classifiable under HS code 22029990 and attracts GST rate of 18 per cent. Imported stores for Navy would be entitled to exemption from IGST. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 23:58 IST

GST approves relaxation in filing annual returns for MSMEs

Panaji [Goa], Sept 20 (ANI): The GST Council on Friday recommended law and procedure-related changes including relaxation in the filing of annual returns for MSMEs for 2017-18 and 2018-19. Panaji [Goa], Sept 20 (ANI): The GST Council on Friday recommended law and procedure-related changes including

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 23:52 IST

Farmers to march to Delhi's Kishan Ghat in protest against power...

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): A large group of farmers from various parts of western UP gathered in Noida on Thursday and are scheduled to march to Kishan Ghat in Delhi on Saturday, to protest against hiked electricity rates and the money from sugarcane sales that government owes to th

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 23:47 IST

No gas leakage discovered in any of our plants in Mumbai: RCF

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): After receiving many complaints of a gas odour believed to be due to leakage from various parts of Mumbai last night, Mumbai Police today stated that no gas leakage was discovered in any of the plants of Rashtriya Chemical Fertilizers Limited (RCF).

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 23:37 IST

PM Modi departs for 7-day visit to US to boost bilateral ties

New Delhi [India], Sep 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday departed for a week-long visit to the United States with an aim to boost bilateral ties and present India as "a vibrant land of opportunities".

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 23:35 IST

GST reduced on hotel accommodation, outdoor catering

Panaji [Goa], Sept 20 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced a reduction in GST rates on services relating to several sectors including hotels and outdoor catering services.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 23:34 IST

UP: Woman thrashed over suspicion of child-lifting in Bijnaur,...

Bijnaur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): A woman was allegedly thrashed by an angry mob in Garhmalpur area of Bijnaur over suspicion of child, police said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 23:20 IST

BJP's Gyandev Ahuja to hold demonstration, candle march against...

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Rajasthan BJP vice president Gyandev Ahuja on Friday announced to hold a demonstration in front of Pakistan Embassy on September 23 and a candle vigil march on September 26 in New Delhi against alleged atrocities on Hindus in the neighboring country.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 23:17 IST

Commerce and Industry minister Piyush Goyal to embark on a...

New Delhi [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Union Commerce and Industry minister Piyush Goyal will embark on a two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) starting Saturday, to attend the meeting of 7th India-UAE High-Level Task Force on Investment.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 23:16 IST

Advisor to J-K Guv reviews Guru Nanak Dev birth anniversary arrangements

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Ahead of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, Farooq Khan, advisor to Governor Satya Pal Malik, reviewed the arrangements for celebrations here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 23:09 IST

Uma Bharti terms Rahul's jibe on Howdy Modi event as 'jealousy'

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti on Friday termed Rahul Gandhi's jibe at Howdy Modi event as 'jealousy', stating that the event will only have positive ramifications for India.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 22:59 IST

HRD ministry team visits J-K to finalise special package for...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): A team of Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD) visited Jammu and Kashmir on Friday to finalise the action plan for the special financial package to it.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 22:58 IST

Centre accepts Punjab's recommendation to hand over Tarn Taran...

Chandigarh [India], Sept 20 (ANI): The Central government on Friday accepted Punjab government's recommendation to hand over the Tarn Taran district blast case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), in view of its national and international ramifications and suspected links of the accused with th

Read More
iocl