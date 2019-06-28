Guddu Pandit and brother Mukesh Sharma expelled from BSP

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 28 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Friday expelled two former legislators Guddu Pandit and Mukesh Sharma for misbehaving with the party workers during electioneering in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

The Mayawati-led party also alleged that both the brothers were involved in anti-party activities.

The legislators were shown the doors after they were given several warnings by the BSP.

Guddu Pandit had contested the election from Fatehpur Sikri seat against Raj Babbar in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

