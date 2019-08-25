Mohammad Yusuf talking to media persons.
Mohammad Yusuf talking to media persons.

Gujarat: Around 80 Godhra locals stranded in Pak; families seek help from Centre

ANI | Updated: Aug 25, 2019 20:56 IST

Godhra (Gujarat) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Around 80 people from Gujarat's Godhra are stranded in Pakistan in the wake of the suspension of train services between India and Pakistan.
The relatives of these people have urged the Central government to take cognizance of the matter and help them reunite with their family members.
The Samjhauta Express had been a bi-weekly train between Delhi via Attari border to Lahore in Pakistan since 1976 after the Shimla Agreement between the two countries was signed in 1972.
The train services between India and Pakistan were suspended after the Centre abrogated Article 370, which provided special rights and status to Jammu and Kashmir.
"Around 80 people from Godhra belonging to the minority community had gone to Pakistan to meet their relatives. After the suspension of train services, these people are stuck there. I would request the Central government to bring them back from Pakistan," said Haji Firdosh, a social activist.
Jamiat ulama-e-Hind's Gujarat unit vice president Md Idrish Ghesh said: "These people have gone to Pakistan after fulfilling all procedures. We urge the Indian government to bring them back."
Mohammad Yusuf, a local from Godhra, said that his brother Mohammad Akram is among those stranded in Pakistan.
"My brother Mohammad Akram has gone to Pakistan to meet our relatives there. He is stuck there as train services are suspended between India and Pakistan. My parents are upset. We request the Government of India to bring back Mohammad Akram and others back," said Yusuf.
HA Punjabi, Tehsildar, Godhra, said that an inquiry is being conducted regarding the number of people who have gone to Pakistan from the region.
"We are conducting an enquiry about how many people have gone to Pakistan and when they will come back. We will take all the information and give it to the Collector. Thereafter a request will be sent to the government," he said. (ANI)

