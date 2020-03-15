Gujarat Assembly Speaker accepts resignation of 4 Congress MLAs

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], Mar 15 (ANI): Gujarat Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi has accepted the resignation of four Congress MLAs.

These MLAs tendered their resignation to the Speaker on Sunday ahead of the crucial Rajya Sabha election on March 26.

Several Gujarat Congress MLAs reached Jaipur on Saturday ahead of the RS poll, which has become interesting after BJP fielded three candidates including former Deputy Chief Minister Narhari Amin as its candidate.

After MLAs reached Jaipur, Himmatsinh Patel, an MLA, said that they had come to the pink city as part of the party's strategy.

"Everything is alright. Every party has some strategies. It is a part of that," he had said.

Voting for the biennial election to the Rajya Sabha will take place on March 26. (ANI)

