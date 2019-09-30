New Delhi [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Congress party on Monday announced that party leaders Raghubhai Desai and Thakor Babuji Ujamji will be contesting the bye-elections from Radhanpur and Kheralu respectively.
A press release from All India Congress Committee (AICC) today said that Interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi has approved the proposal for the candidature of Raghubhai Desai and Thakor Babuji Ujamji to contest bye-elections to the Legislative Assembly of Gujarat from Radhanpur and Kheralu respectively.
The bye-elections will be held in Gujarat on October 21 while the counting of votes will take place on October 24. (ANI)
Gujarat bye-elections: Cong announces candidates for Radhanpur, Kheralu assembly constituencies
ANI | Updated: Sep 30, 2019 14:59 IST
