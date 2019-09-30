Gujarat bye-elections: Cong announces candidates for Radhanpur, Kheralu assembly constituencies

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 15:02 IST

IndiGo refutes occurrence of fire in engine of Delhi-bound flight

New Delhi [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Refuting reports of the occurrence of fire in the engine, IndiGo on Monday said it is investigating into Delhi-bound flight with nearly 200 people on board making an emergency landing at Goa's airport in the early hours of Sunday.