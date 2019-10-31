Gujarat CM attacks Sonia, Rahul Gandhi for not paying tribute to Sardar Patel

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday launched an attack on Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and senior leader Rahul Gandhi for not paying tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 144th birth anniversary.

"When the entire nation is bowing to the great Sardar Patel on his Jayanti, sad but not surprising to see Congress President Sonia Gandhi & Mr Rahul Gandhi not having even basic courtesy of paying tributes to the great stalwart! Such contempt for a national icon is beyond belief!" tweeted Rupani.

Earlier, Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, through a facebook post, paid tribute to Sardar Patel on the occasion.

"Salutations to the Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary. We are all indebted to you for your service to the nation," Gandhi wrote on his facebook page in Hindi.

Tributes have poured from across the country to remember Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India's first deputy Prime Minister and Home minister, who played a key role in the unification of the Indian Union post-independence.

At the time of independence, Patel played an important role in convincing several princely states to align with the Indian Union.

The day of his birth, therefore, celebrates his efforts and contributions. Since 2014, October 31 is celebrated as National Unity Day. (ANI)

