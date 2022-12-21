Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel calls on Rajnath Singh in New Delhi.

New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): The newly sworn-in Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday paid a courtesy visit to the Defence Minister of India, Rajnath Singh, in New Delhi.

During the visit, Rajnath Singh extended his best wishes to the Gujarat CM for the historic victory in the Gujarat elections and for the state's overall development.

Bhupendra Patel took to his social media to share the photos from the meeting.

"Courtesy meeting with Honorable Defense Minister of India Shri Rajnath Singh ji in New Delhi. Shri Rajnath Singh extended his best wishes for the historic victory in the Gujarat elections and for the all-around development of the state," the CM tweeted.

On Wednesday, Bhupendra Patel paid a courtesy visit to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar in New Delhi.



Bhupendra Patel on December 13 took charge of his office in Gujarat's Gandhinagar.

Patel had taken oath on Monday along with his 16 other ministers, and later allocated portfolios to them after registering a landslide victory in the recently held state election by winning 156 of the 182 seats. (ANI)







