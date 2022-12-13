Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 13 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday took charge of his office in Gujarat's Gandhinagar.
Patel had taken oath on Monday along with his 16 other ministers, and later allocated portfolios to them after registering a landslide victory in the recently held state election by winning 156 of the 182 seats. (ANI)
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel takes charge of his office in Gandhinagar
ANI | Updated: Dec 13, 2022 12:04 IST
