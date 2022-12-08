Gujarat: Cong candidate attempts suicide inside counting hall, alleges EVM tampering

Gandhigram (Gujarat) [India], December 8 (ANI): Alleging attempts of tampering with EVM, Bharatbhai Veljibhai Solanki, the Congress candidate from Gandhigram Assembly Constituency, tried to commit suicide inside the counting hall by tying a piece of cloth as a noose around his neck.

The Congress candidate is trailing by more than 30,000 votes against his nearest rival and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Malti Kishore Maheswari. He has alleged that while some EVMs were not sealed properly, signatures were missing from others. Solanki sat on a Dharna with some of his followers inside the counting hall demanding action.

When no action was taken, he allegedly tried to commit suicide by tying a piece of cloth around his neck. He was stopped by his supporters. According to the rules of the Election Commission, candidates along with their representatives are allowed inside the counting hall.

The counting for the high-voltage Gujarat Assembly elections is underway with BJP taking a massive lead over the opposition Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). According to the latest updates from the election commission, BJP has already won five seats and is leading in 152 others. The Congress on the other has won only one seat and is leading in 16 others.

Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party, on the other, which made a lot of promises and freebies in its election campaign, is leading in only five seats with zero wins till now.

The BJP is all set for a massive comeback for the sixth time in a row in the western state which also happens to be Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state where he had held the position of Chief Minister for nearly 14 years before becoming Prime Minister in 2014. (ANI)