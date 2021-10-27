Gujarat Congress in-charge meets Rahul Gandhi to discuss new face for state PCC

New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): Gujarat Congress in-charge Raghu Sharma met party leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on Wednesday to discuss the new face for the state's Pradesh Congress Committee, said sources.

According to the sources, the decision on the new PCC chief and Leader of Opposition in Gujarat is likely to be taken soon.

"The PCC chief will be decided on the basis of the candidate's capabilities, age and work experience," said the source.

As per the sources, former Gujarat Minister Shaktisinh Gohil and party leader Hardik Patel are the front runners for the post of new PCC chief.

The discussion on the new Leader of Opposition in the Gujarat Assembly was also held in the meeting, added the sources.

Notably, over six months ago, Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda and Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Paresh Dhanani resigned from their post. Meanwhile, the Gujarat PCC was dissolved in October 2019.

In the last Assembly polls, Congress gave a tough fight to BJP but failed to change the regime. Therefore, this time party wants that strong face should be fielded to cash the anti-incumbency in the state. Notably, the competition is said to get tougher this year as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will also contest for the Assembly elections.

The Assembly polls in the state are scheduled to be held early next year. (ANI)