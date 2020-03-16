Gujarat Congress suspends 5 MLAs who resigned as legislators

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Mar 16 (ANI): The Congress on Monday suspended its five MLAs from the primary membership of the party after they resigned from the Assembly as legislators. The resignations came days ahead of biennial Rajya Sabha elections in the state.

MLAs Somabhai Patel, J V Kakadiya, Pradyumansinh Jadeja, Pravin Maru and Mangal Gavit were suspended for disregarding the party, according to a statement by Congress Gujarat unit chief Amit Chavda.

Chavda said that the MLAs won the elections on Congress symbol and now they have neglected the party ahead of Rajya Sabha election.

In the 182 member Gujarat Assembly, the BJP has 103 seats while the Congress has 68, after the resignations of five of its MLAs.

Congress is likely to send 25 of its MLAs from Gujarat to Jaipur by a flight on Monday evening.

The party has already sent 41 of its MLAs, in two batches on Saturday and Sunday, to Jaipur ahead of Rajya Sabha elections in the state. The BJP has fielded three candidates, including former Deputy Chief Minister Narhari Amin, as its candidate.

Voting and counting for the biennial Rajya Sabha elections are scheduled to be held on March 26. (ANI)

