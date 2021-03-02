Gujarat firmly with BJP's agenda of development, good governance: PM Modi after BJP's victory in local body polls

New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): After Bharatiya Janata Party's sweeping victory in the Gujarat local body polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said Gujarat is firmly with the BJP's agenda of development and good governance.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said he admires the pro-people administration of the Gujarat government and the tremendous efforts of the Gujarat BJP workers.

"Results of the Nagar Palika, Taluka Panchayat and District Panchayat polls across Gujarat give a crystal clear message- Gujarat is firmly with the BJP's agenda of development and good governance. I bow to the people of Gujarat for the unwavering faith and affection towards BJP," PM Modi tweeted.

"Urban and rural Gujarat has given a unanimous message. I admire the pro-people administration of the Gujarat government and the tremendous efforts of the Gujarat BJP workers. Our party will always work for the development of Gujarat and the empowerment of every Gujarati," he said in another tweet.

BJP won 1,967 seats, Congress baged 356 seats, and AAP won nine seats, as results were declared for nagar palika elections in Gujarat today.



Out of 980 seats in 31 district panchayats, BJP registered victory on 735 panchayats seats, Congress on 157, and AAP on two seats.

Polling in 31 district panchayats, 231 taluka panchayats and 81 municipalities of Gujarat and by-elections of 23 municipalities and three taluka panchayats were held on Sunday.

The average turnout in taluka panchayats was 66.84 per cent.

Out of 4,715 seats in 231 taluka panchayats in 2015, Congress got 2555, BJP got 2019 and 141 others.

In 2015, due to the Patidar movement, the BJP's tally was hit. In 4,715 seats of 231 taluka panchayats, 111 seats of BJP, five seats of Congress and one seat of others have been declared uncontested. (ANI)

