Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi cast his vote for first phase of Assembly elections

Surat (Gujarat) [India], December 1 (ANI): Gujarat Home Minster Harsh Sanghavi cast his vote for the first phase of the Gujarat Elections at a polling station in Surat Thursday.

Notably, in these elections, Sanghavi is contesting for the Majura constituency seat in Gujarat.

Polling for the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly election is underway amid tight security arrangements.

The polling is taking place in 89 constituencies spread across 19 districts of Kutch, Saurashtra and South Gujarat.

A total of 2,39,76,670 voters who will cast their votes by 5 pm today will decide the fate of 788 candidates who are in the fray for the first phase.

Out of the total number of electorates, 1,24,33,362 are males, 1,1,5,42,811 females and 497 are from the third gender. Over 4 lakh PWD voters are eligible to cast their votes.

Earlier in the day, Gujarat BJP chief CR Paatil also cast his vote for the first phase of the Gujarat Elections in Surat and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's magic works every time and everywhere as people trust him and he is capable of meeting their expectations.

"Modi's magic works every time, everywhere. He's in people's hearts. They trust him and he is capable of meeting their expectations," Paatil said before casting the vote.



Meanwhile, state Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai also cast his vote and termed the elections "semi-finals of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections" in the country.

"After the country accepted Gujarat's model of development in the year 2014, these 2022 assembly elections are the semi-finals for 2024 elections," Kanubhai Desai said.

The ongoing polling for the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections has recorded a 4.92 per cent voter turnout till 9 am.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Dhand recorded the highest voter turnout at 7.76 per cent while Porbandar recorded the lowest voter turnout at 3.92 per cent.

The voter turnout at Amreli was recorded at 4.98 per cent, in Bharuch it was recorded at 4.57 per cent, Bhavnagar recorded at 4.85 per cent, Botad recorded at 4.62 per cent, Devbhumi Dwarka was recorded at 4.09 per cent, Gir Somnath recorded 5.17 per cent, Jamnagar recorded the voter turnout to be 4.42 per cent, Junagadh was at 5.04 per cent, as per the ECI.

While Kachchh recorded the voter turnout to be 5.06 per cent, Morbi recorded 5.17 per cent, Narmada recorded 5.30 per cent and Porbandar recorded 3.92 per cent, Navsari recorded 5.33 per cent, Rajkot recorded 4.44 per cent, Surendranagar at 5.41 per cent, Tapi was at 7.25 per cent and Valsad was at 5.58 per cent.

Voters across the state queued up outside polling booths on Thursday to elect a new state government.

Notably, the fate of the political parties will be decided by over 2 crore voters today, with 89 constituencies spread across 19 districts of Kutch, Saurashtra and South Gujarat going up for polling.

Gujarat will go to the second phase of polling on December 5 and the results will be announced on December 8. (ANI)

