Gujarat model is being endorsed, accepted by people: Pralhad Joshi on BJP's lead in assembly polls

New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): As the BJP makes a clear lead in the assembly elections in the state, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi on Thursday said that the Gujarat model is being endorsed and accepted by people.

"Gujarat model under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being endorsed and accepted by people since 2000-2001. The model that we are presenting before the nation is being accepted. I congratulate the people and BJP of Gujarat and our party workers. It's one of the biggest ever records in polling history," Parliamentary Affairs Minister told reporters when asked about BJP's massive lead in Gujarat.

Trends emerging from the counting of votes in Gujarat Assembly polls on seats show the Bharatiya Janata Party is leading on 149 seats, while Congress is placed in the second spot with a lead on 18 seats. Of the 182 seats in Gujarat, the majority mark stands at 92.

The Aam Aadmi Party is leading on 8 seats and is in the third spot on the list. The independents are also leading on three seats. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party has gained leads in 8 Assembly constituencies and is still making progress.

According to the Election Commission data shared till 10:45 am, the BJP continued to retain its first spot with lead in 149 seats out of the 182-member Assembly.



Earlier on December 1 and 5, Assembly elections in Gujarat were held in two phases.

The approximate voter turnout in Gujarat by the end of the second phase of the Gujarat elections was recorded at 59.11 per cent.

During the first phase of polling on December 1, Gujarat saw an overall turnout of 63.14 per cent. While polling for 68 assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh was held on November 12.

Meanwhile, the exit polls have indicated a clear win for the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat.

BJP has been in power in Gujarat for 27 years with Prime Minister Narendra Modi remaining in the Chief Minister's post for the longest time before becoming the Prime Minister. Congress gave a tough fight to the ruling BJP in the last assembly elections in 2017. However, AAP may spoil the game for Congress by taking away a significant vote share in their favor. (ANI)

