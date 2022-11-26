Gujarat Polls: "Bharat Jodo? I think it is useless" says BJP candidate who left Congress in 2019

Junagadh (Gujarat) [India], November 26 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Manavadar assembly seat, Jawahar Chavda on Saturday said that AAP was "nowehere to be seen" and the Congress is "trying its best" in the state but both parties do not offer any competition to the BJP in the ensuing Gujarat elections.

"Bharat Jodo? I think it is useless. After the scrapping of Article 370, the entire India became one. Congress doesn't want to win, that's what I felt while staying in the party," Chavda who had resigned from Congress and joined BJP in 2019 told ANI.

Chavda , considered to be an influential leader from Ahir community was elected to the Assembly on a Congress ticket from the Manavadar seat of Junagadh district in 1990.

After joining the BJP, he was also made the Cabinet minister of Tourism and Fisheries in the state government the same year.

"For the last 32 years, I'm here and won around five polls. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is nowhere in the picture. Congress is trying its level best," Chavda told ANI



The BJP leader said that he is hopeful to win the upcoming assembly election from Manavadar seat of Junagadh.

"It's easier for me to win this time as I proved what power can do and how I can help people," said Chavda.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra has already covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Maharashtra and is in Madhya Pradesh.

Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began on September 7 from Kanyakumari, will end in Kashmir next year. It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, claims Congress.

Gujarat, which has 182 assembly constituencies, will go for polling in two phases on December 1 and 5. The voting for Manavadar seat is scheduled on December 1, and the counting of votes will be done on December 8. (ANI)

