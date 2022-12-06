Gujarat Polls: BJP confident of winning "record number of seats" following favorable exit poll prediction

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 6 (ANI): The exit polls result which have poured in clearly indicate a clear win for the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Commenting on the exit poll results, Gujarat BJP Chief CR Patil, in an interview with ANI said, "BJP was not contesting the elections to make the government, but to create a record. The voters have taken this fight on themselves and I believe that BJP will come back to power with a record number of seats."

The two-phase Gujarat elections concluded on Monday with 93 constituencies going for polls in the second and the final phase of elections.

BJP General Secretary Pradip Singh Baghela on the other thanked the people of Gujarat for coming out to vote in both phases of the polls.

He said, "Based on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Amit Shah, along with the hard work of other BJP leaders, workers and with the blessings of people of Gujarat, BJP will form the government once again in Gujarat."



With the counting and results scheduled to be declared on Thursday, December 8, he also claimed that BJP would win the election with a record number of seats, even higher than the numbers predicted in the exit polls. "The results of the polls would be a historic one and BJP will be getting the highest number of seats ever won by any political party in Gujarat", he said.

When talked about the claims of Aam Aadmi Party that they will be securing 90 seats in the polls, Baghela claimed that the people of Gujarat and India at large have voted for nationalism and development and not in favour of people who want to break the country. He said, "The ideology of the Aam Aadmi Party is to break the country and the people of Gujarat will never accept such ideology. They are claiming that they would get 90 seats, but take out 9 from the number, and they will get zero number of seats in this elections."

Speaking on Congress, the party's major opposition in the state and the declaration that they would lodge a complaint with the election commission regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's alleged road show on the day of the elections, Baghela said that the boat of the Congress is sinking and it is the reason behind such statements by the party. Taking a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is on Bharat Jodo Yatra, he said that while the Gandhi scion is on Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress leaders of Gujarat are on Congress Chodo Yatra with a lot of Congress leaders leaving the congress and joining the BJP.

BJP has been in power in Gujarat for 27 years with Prime Minister Narendra Modi remaining in the Chief Minister's post for the longest time before becoming the Prime Minister. Congress gave a tough fight to the ruling BJP in the last assembly elections in 2017. However, AAP may spoil the game for Congress by taking away a significant vote share in their favour.

In 2017, BJP was also reeling under pressure with the ongoing Patidar protests but this time the situation is in BJP's favour and the party may gain more seats compared to the previous polls. (ANI)

