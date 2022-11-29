Gujarat polls: Godhra turns saffron amid Yogi's grand roadshow

Panchmahal (Gujarat) [India], November 29 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a grand roadshow on Tuesday in Godhra to support Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Chandra Singh Raul in the election-bound Gujarat. A massive gathering of people showed up for the roadshow.

The UP CM was greeted at every step throughout the roadshow with slogans, yellow flowers, saffron balloons and caps. At the outset of the roadshow, Yogi Adityanath paid floral tributes to the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.



Yogi greeted people with 'Jai Shri Ram' and said that the holy Shaktipeeth Pavagadh in this district is a symbol of the faith of 'Sanatan Hindu Dharma'.

CM Yogi extended gratitude to the people of Godhra for the massive roadshow. He said that Gujarat has moved forward from adverse circumstances and has given leadership to the country.

"During the Congress regime, terrorist attacks used to occur every day. In Godhra twenty years ago, 'Ram Bhakts' were sacrificed. But, today everyone is safe in Gujarat. The Ram Mandir respects the feelings of the Ram Bhakts of Godhra. Godhra is a land of transformation. So, the BJP's winning is not enough, the victory must be unique," Yogi said.



The crowd, which consisted of workers and local people, including women, stood on rooftops, vehicles and walls to catch a glimpse of Yogi Adityanath and was busy recording that moment through their phones during the roadshow. Yogi also did not disappoint them and greeted everyone with a smile.

The local police had to struggle a lot to control the enthusiastic crowd. Songs on Lord Ram kept playing during the roadshow.

A long campaign by political parties with allegations and counter-allegations came to an end on Tuesday evening as votes are all set to be cast for phase 1 of the Assembly elections in Gujarat on December 1.

While the BJP is looking to retain its 27-year-long rule in the state, the Congress is hoping to ride the 'anti-incumbency' to come to power. The Aam Aadmi Party, which could not open its account in the 2017 Assembly elections, is looking to make in-roads to yet another state after Punjab with its party chief Arvind Kejriwal claiming to form a government with over 90 seats.

The tough battle is all set to be fought in two phases, on December 1 and 5 as the voters would cast their votes on the designated dates and at respective polling stations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah held various election rallies to seek votes for the BJP, while Rahul Gandhi who is leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra also campaigned for a brief period. Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia also visited the poll-bound state repeatedly to appeal to vote for the Aam Aadmi Party.

The polling will be held on December 1 and 5, while the counting of votes will take place on December 8. (ANI)

