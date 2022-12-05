Gujarat polls: Hardik Patel casts vote, says BJP will win 150 seats

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 5 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Gujarat's Viramgam Hardik Patel cast his vote for the second phase of Assembly polls in the state and said that the party would win with a big margin securing 150 seats.

Patel cast his vote at Polling Booth 264 in Chandranagar Primary School.

Speaking to ANI after voting, Patel said that the model of "security and good governance" will be further strengthened after the formation of government in the state.

"The people of Gujarat will vote for development. A model of security and good governance has emerged in the country and in the world. This model will further strengthen in the coming days. PM Modi says this election is not normal," he said.

Stating that these elections will decide the future of Gujarat in the next 20 years, the BJP candidate said that people are casting their votes in favour of his party.

"This election will decide the future of the next 20 years of Gujarat. Every single vote is being cast in favour of the BJP. We will form a government with 150 seats and with a big margin. Poeple trust BJP," he said.

Earlier today, he appealed to the people to cast their votes in the second phase of the assembly elections which is underway and said that his party has worked for the development of the state.



"I appeal to everyone to vote. BJP has maintained law and order and has worked for the development of Gujarat. I want all Gujaratis to vote for BJP. We should exercise our power to vote as the election is the beauty of democracy," Patel said ahead of casting vote.

Patel's wife, Kinjalben Patel exuded confidence in her husband's victory in the polls and said that people support Hardik and that he would emerge victorious.

"This isn't a neck-to-neck fight, everyone is with Hardik. We're awaiting the results. Hardik likes challenges, and he'll overcome this challenge too. He'll definitely win," she said.

Voting for the second phase of the assembly elections began today at 8 am.

The 93 poll-bound seats in the second phase are spread across Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Mehsana, Patan, Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Aravali, Mahisagar, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Anand, Kheda and Chhota Udaipur districts.

Among the key constituencies in the final phase are Ghatlodia, which will determine the poll fate of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel; Viramgam where Patidar leader Hardik Patel is contesting as a BJP candidate, and Gandhinagar South where the saffron party has fielded Alpesh Thakor.

The Leader of the Opposition, Congress' Sukhram Rathava is contesting from Chhota Udaipur, while Lakhabhai Bharwad, Jignesh Mevani and Amee Yajnik are some other prominent Congress names from Viramgam, Vadgam and Ghatlodia seats.

The results of the Gujarat Assembly polls will be announced on December 8. (ANI)

