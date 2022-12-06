Gujarat polls: "Kamalam" all set for celebrations as exit polls predict sweep for BJP

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 6 (ANI): After all the exit polls show positive trends for the BJP in Gujarat assembly elections, state party headquarters Shree Kamalam is geared up for celebrations.

Speaking to ANI, General Secretary, Gujarat BJP, Pradipsinh Vaghela said that at the local level we have started a special session of workers for preparation for the day of counting which will take place on December 8.

Vaghela said that BJP is not just a political party. "We are a political party that do social responsibility as well. We also work for the development of the party workers, we also work on how to develop the skills of the workers," he said.

"Workshops will be started for party workers to understand the counting process. On the day of counting of votes. We will work as per the guidelines of the Election Commission by participating in the arrangements, the counting should go smoothly and BJP workers together with the candidates understand the counting process. That's why our workshops for counting have started from today, workers from every assembly came for 3 days, from tomorrow there will be a workshop for the counting in every assembly," he added.

Pradeep Vaghela said that for the last 27 years, BJP is in power in Gujarat, this time also it will be big for the BJP, more than what the exit polls say.

"With the blessings of people of Gujarat and the work done by the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for the people, BJP is on its way to a huge victory. BJP will win in Gujarat elections with more seats than any party has got till date, so it is clear that BJP will get more seats. Will break all records there will be a big difference in the vote share of BJP, the people of Gujarat support development and nationalism," he further said.

The BJP leader added, as far as the celebration on December 8 is concerned, the victory this time is the victory of the people, so the preparations for its celebration will be done by the people of Gujarat only, BJP workers and the people of Gujarat will participate in the enthusiasm and celebration. Further oath ceremony and all information will be given to all after the declaration of results on December 8.

According to party sources, "Kamalam" will be the main center of the celebration in Gujarat. There will be a program of fireworks, folk dance along with Dhol Nagade. From now on, the orders of sweets are also being sent on a large scale. A group of folk artists is also being called.

The exit polls result which have poured in clearly indicate a clear win for the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). (ANI)