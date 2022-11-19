Gujarat polls: No 'Nanad-Bhabhi' tussle in Jamnagar we both just believe in different ideologies, says Rivaba Jadeja

Jamnagar (Gujarat) [India], November 19 (ANI): Rivaba Jadeja, the BJP candidate from the Jamnagar constituency, and wife of Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, on Saturday refuted all claims of existing feud in the family and said that the two just believe in different ideologies.

Among the many popular candidates for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections, is Rivaba Jadeja. Incidentally, two names from the Jadeja family are facing each other in the elections, as Ravindra Jadeja's sister Naina Jadeja is campaigning for the Congress candidate from the same Jamnagar seat.

While exclusively talking to ANI, she was asked about the claims of feud within the family, to which Rivaba said that this is not the first time when two people from the same family have different ideologies.

"Even on our hands, all fingers are not equal in size, similarly ideologies too can be different. My sister-in-law is influenced by some other ideology and is working for it, in the same way, I am influenced by BJP and am fulfilling my duties. There is only a difference of opinion and no personal differences between the two of us. During this peak election time, we obviously don't get the time to sit together," she said.

She also said that currently, her focus is only on reaching out to as many people as possible.

On being asked about the possibility of a tripolar election in Gujarat and Aam Aadmi Party's chances in Gujarat, Rivaba refuted any such possibility.

"Gujarat has never accepted tripolar election mode. A party that hasn't arrived in Gujarat and has not done any development work, how will people trust it? People trust BJP because they can see BJP's development work," she said.



Earlier on Monday, Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja said that his wife wanted to follow the path of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to work for the people and she would learn a lot from her first-time candidature in the assembly elections.

"It is her (Rivaba Jadeja) first time as an MLA candidate and she will learn a lot. I hope she will progress in this. She is of helping nature and has always wanted to help people and hence joined politics. She wants to follow the path of PM Modi to work for the people," the cricketer said.

Jadeja urged the people of Jamnagar to vote for his wife Rivaba Jadeja.

Jadeja tweeted a video urging the people of Jamnagar and cricket fans to vote for his wife.

"The Gujarat election is here and it's like a T20 match. My wife is making her grand debut in politics on a BJP ticket! Tomorrow she will file her nomination. I appeal to the people of Jamnagar and all the cricket lovers to come in large numbers to support her," Jadeja said in the video in which he was speaking in Gujarati.

Rivaba Jadeja has studied mechanical engineering and she also prepared for the UPSC examinations. She also got selected for the Air Force, but she could not join for some reasons. Rivaba has also been associated with social activities and is working actively for BJP as well.

Rivaba replaces sitting MLA Dharmendrasinh Jadeja as the BJP face for the Jamnagar (North) seat, who was denied a party ticket in this election, according to sources. So far the party has released the names of 167 candidates for the Gujarat polls.

The Assembly elections in Gujarat are scheduled for two phases on December 1 and December 5. In the first round, 89 of the total 182 Assembly seats will go to polls and prominent political parties have declared their candidates for almost all these constituencies.

The BJP has been in power in Gujarat for the last 27 years and it is considered a BJP bastion. (ANI)

