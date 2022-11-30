Gujarat polls: Rajkot West candidate Darshita Shah confident of winning from PM Modi's old Assembly seat

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], November 30 (ANI): Darshita Shah, a BJP candidate, whom the party has fielded on the Rajkot West seat for the upcoming Assembly elections in Gujarat replacing the sitting MLA, has some big shoes to fill in, as big leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former chief minister Vijay Rupani were once candidates from this seat.

Rajkot West, a seat which the BJP has not lost even once since 1985 and is considered a bastion of the party, has witnessed a change of candidate from the ruling party.

Darshita Shah, who is the daughter of RSS leader Praful Doshi, has exuded confidence in winning the seat once again.

Speaking to ANI, Shah said that she is grateful to the party leadership for the opportunity to fill in the shoes at a place from where big leaders like PM Modi and former chief minister Vijay Rupani, former Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala once contested.

"I am extremely grateful to PM Modi and others for giving me this opportunity on a seat from where PM Modi and other top leaders once contested. I am a Deputy Mayor for two terms. I have carried out numerous developmental works. I have worked with dedication to solve people's problems. I will further try to meet the expectations of the people of the constituency and the state."



She said that the people of the state trust the BJP which is why the party will register another win here.

"People here trust me, BJP and the government. They know that the BJP is a party worth trusting in, which does development," she said.

Asked about the challenge posed by the Opposition on her seat and in Gujarat in totality, Shah said that no other party would be able to stand its ground in the state and the BJP will emerge victorious once again.

"We take every election as an exam. We trust the people of Gujarat and the workers of our party. BJP in Gujarat has become synonymous with people. Any Opposition would not be able to stand here. The people won't let them stand here," she said.

Rajkot West will go to polls in the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly Elections on December 1, and the counting of votes will take place on December 8.

The main contest on the Rajkot West Assembly seat is going to be between BJP's Darshita Shah, AAP's Dinesh Joshi and Congress's Mansukhbhai. In 2017, Vijay Rupani of BJP won the seat by defeating Indranil Rajguru of INC with a margin of 53,755 votes. (ANI)

