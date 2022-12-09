Gujarat result shows Modi will continue as PM: Shahnawaz Hussain

New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a historic win in Gujarat, the party's national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain on Thursday said that this result is a message that in the coming days the BJP wil form the government at the Centre once again with a huge majority and Narendra Modi will again become Prime Minister.

Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader said, "The way the BJP has won the Gujarat elections with a huge majority, this is a message that the people of Gujarat want development".

Hitting out on the Opposition, Hussain said, "The people of Gujarat did not care of anyone's bait, there was a big attempt to distribute free hawkers, the attempt was made by the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress to make people lose their faith, but the people of Gujarat again supported Narendra Modi, supported BJP and this victory is a message that in the coming days our government will be formed at the Centre with a huge majority and Narendra Modi will again become the Prime Minister".

Talking about Himachal where Congress won the elections, the BJP leader said "As far as Himachal is concerned, there we used to think that the tradition would be broken. All efforts were made but we couldn't win there."

On bypolls of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, he said, "People in Mainpuri voted for Samajwadi Party as a tribute to Mulayam Singh Yadav, but in Rampur we made lotus bloom and it will continue to bloom. Rampur is Azam Khan's home and SP's stronghold, that fort has also been destroyed, in the coming Lok Sabha elections, lotus will bloom on 80 seats. And in Bihar where seven parties were together and BJP won Kurhani bypolls, this shows we will win all 40 seats of Lok Sabha in 2024 and will get a majority in 2025 Assembly polls too."

BJP stormed to power in Gujarat with a historic victory while Congress returned to power in Himachal Pradesh after five years in the results announced on Thursday with the two national parties giving credit to their workers and expressing gratitude to people for their victories.

The BJP has won 156 seats of 182 assembly seats in Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, smashing all previous records of electoral performance. The Congress won 40 seats in the 68-member Himachal assembly riding on anti-incumbency.

For the Aam Aadmi Party, which won the MCD elections on Wednesday, the results in Gujarat gave some satisfaction though the party's numbers were far less than the expectations of its leaders. AAP made its maiden entry in the Gujarat assembly winning five seats and its leaders saw a lot of hope in the party getting 12.92 per cent vote share in the state where the BJP has been in power for 27 years. AAP leaders also declared that the party has now gained "national party" status.

Congress recorded its worst performance in Gujarat with 17 seats, partly due to AAP splitting the opposition vote.



Independents won three seats in Gujarat and one seat went to the Samajwadi Party.

Bypolls to six seats held across five states also gave a mixed result with Congress and BJP winning two seats each and BJD and RLD on one each. Samajwadi Party candidate Dimple Yadav won the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat with a huge margin.

The BJP won the highest number of seats in Gujarat's history and recorded its seventh straight win.

While Congress won 40 seats in Himachal Pradesh, the BJP won 25 seats. Independents won three seats and AAP failed to open its account in the state.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur resigned following the party's defeat in the polls.

In the bypolls to the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat, Samajwadi Party candidate Dimple Yadav won by a margin of over 2.5 lakh votes.

The seat has been a Samajwadi Party bastion and fell vacant after the SP founder and supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away in October this year.

BJP won the SP bastion of Rampur seat and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) won the Khatauli seat in Uttar Pradesh.

Notably, it was the first time that BJP was able to breach the fort of Rampur Sadar assembly seat, which is considered a stronghold of the Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, when its candidate Akash Saxena defeated his nearest rival, Asim Raja with a close margin of 34,000 votes.

The ruling Congress won the Sardarshahar assembly bypolls in Rajasthan and Bhanupratappur in Chhattisgarh.

The Kurhani assembly constituency in north Bihar was won by BJP. The ruling BJD won bypoll to Odisha's Padmapur assembly seat. (ANI)

