Gujarat: Senior Cong leader Badruddin Shaikh resigns from all party posts

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Badruddin Shaikh on Saturday resigned from all party posts.

Shaikh who has been associated with the grand old party for the last 45 years was the leader of opposition in Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC).

Speaking about his resignation, Shaikh said," Right now, the situation of the Congress in Gujarat is weak."

He added, "If we talk about Ahmedabad in my area, I am the councillor of my ward. A by-election is to be held for one of the councillor seats in my area. Around 17 people from party asked for a ticket but I am saddened by the way the party gave the ticket to a candidate who is a retired officer of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation. He is not a member of the party."

"The ground level workers are not happy with the decision of the party and this is the reason why it is getting weak," he said.

Earlier Shaikh was the spokesperson of the state unit of the Congress. (ANI)