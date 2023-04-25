Guwahati: Akhil Gogoi appears before NIA court in anti-CAA protest case

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 25 (ANI): Assam Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi on Tuesday appeared before the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Guwahati in connection with a case related to the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests.

Gogoi said the formalities of the bail have been done on Tuesday and the NIA court has imposed two conditions upon him.



The Supreme Court on April 18 upheld the Gauhati High Court order and refused Gogoi's plea seeking discharge in connection with anti-CAA protests.

Meanwhile a bench of justices V Ramasubramanian and Pankaj Mithal directed to release independent Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi on bail till the completion of the trial as per terms set by the trial court in connection with anti-CAA protests.

Gogoi was arrested on December 17, 2019 and a charge- sheet was filed on May 29, 2020. (ANI)

