GVL, Amit Malviya accused me of being ISI mole, will send defamation notice: Digvijaya

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Feb 20 (ANI): Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday said he will send defamation notice to BJP leaders GVL Narasimha Rao and Amit Malviya stating that the two leaders accused him of being "ISI mole".

"I received info that BJP spokespersons Narasimha Rao and Amit Malviya accused me of being an ISI mole. If that is the case then Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are incompetent, why have not I been arrested? I will send both of them (Rao and Malviya) defamation notice," Singh told reporters here.

Earlier, BJP leader Rao said that there is a "connection emerging between Congress' idea of Hindu terror and LeT and ISI's 26/11 strategy".

"We can see a connection emerging between Congress' idea of Hindu terror and LeT and ISI's 26/11 strategy. Was someone from India helping ISI as a handler to give terrorists Hindu identity? Was Digvijaya Singh working as a handler? Congress should answer this," he said. (ANI)

