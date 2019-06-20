Had a great meeting, multiple issues were discussed: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the meeting with the party presidents of various political parties was 'great.'

In a tweet, PM Modi expressed that he had a great meeting with presidents of political parties and multiple issues of national importance were discussed.

PM Modi's tweet read: "Had a great meeting with Presidents of various political parties. Multiple issues of national importance were discussed. I thank the various leaders for their informed suggestions."

Claiming that a majority of political parties was in favour of "One Nation, One Election" idea, the government today announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will constitute a committee to study the feasibility of the concept after a meeting of parties from which main Opposition Congress and major parties kept away.

Main Opposition Congress, DMK, TMC, TDP, JD (S), SP and BSP did not attend the meeting, while Chief Ministers of Bihar, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha participated in it as did leaders of left parties, NCP and Akali Dal. (ANI)