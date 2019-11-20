Had gone to Arunachal and cleared compensation to people for their land, says Sitharaman in Lok Sabha

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said that she could commit herself that she had gone to Arunachal Pradesh and cleared "many of the compensations" due to the people there for their land which was acquired by the Army.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, while replying to BJP MP Tapir Gao, Sitharaman said, "I can commit myself that I had gone there, sat with the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh and cleared many of the compensations which were due for the people of Arunachal Pradesh."

Asking a question to Sitharaman, the BJP MP Gao in the Parliament said, "I had requested Sitharaman when she was the Defence Minister and the present Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as well to provide compensation to the people of Arunachal Pradesh for the land of the locals that have been acquired by Army. But no compensation has been given till now." (ANI)

