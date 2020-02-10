Had India not been partitioned, Muslim League won't have let Cong govt function: Natwar Singh

New Delhi [India], Feb 10 (ANI): Former Foreign Minister Natwar Singh on Monday said he is in favour that the country was partitioned in 1947.

"If India had not been partitioned, the Muslim League would not have let the Congress government function. So, I am a supporter of the partition," Singh told ANI.

He said: "Jawahar Lal Nehru became the vice president of the interim government on September 7, 1946. At that time, the League did not join his government. One month later they did."

"Liaqat Ali became the Finance Minister before becoming the Prime Minister of Pakistan. He as the Finance Minister sabotaged every proposal the government had made," he added. (ANI)

