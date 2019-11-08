Uddhav Thackeray addressing a press conference in Mumbai on Friday.
Uddhav Thackeray addressing a press conference in Mumbai on Friday.

Had promised Balasaheb Shiv Sena CM, do not need Fadnavis for it: Thackeray

ANI | Updated: Nov 08, 2019 20:11 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Asserting that he has given a word to his father to have a party Chief Minister, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said he did not need BJP leaders Amit Shah and Devendra Fadnavis to fulfill the promise.
He also accused BJP leaders of saying that he had lied on talks about power-sharing and said he will not tolerate it.
Addressing a press conference soon after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis submitted his resignation and accused Shiv Sena of being interested in forming the government with NCP, Thackeray said the whole world knows that Shiv Sena chief and his son cannot speak lies and he does not need a certificate.
He was responding to remarks by Fadnavis that there was no decision between the two parties to have the chief minister for two-and-a-half years.
Thackeray indicated that his party will be open to seek the support of NCP and Congress in forming a government.
"I had promised Balasaheb that there will be a Shiv Sena Chief Minister one day, and I will fulfill that promise, I don't need Amit Shah and Devendra Fadnavis for that," he said.
Thackeray made several direct and indirect attacks at the BJP.
"It is very sad that while cleaning the Ganga their minds became polluted. I felt bad that we entered into an alliance with the wrong people," he said.
Thackeray said Shiv Sena had not closed the doors for discussion after results on October 24.
"We had never closed the doors for discussion, they(BJP) lied to us so we did not talk to them. We have not yet held talks with the NCP," he said.
He said Shiv Sena worked for the people when it was in the government.
"It is for the first time that someone levelled false allegations against Thackeray family. I am upset that Shiv Sena and Thackeray family has been accused of lying. We never said anything about PM Modi," he said.
"We don't need any certificate from anyone. I can't go in front of people as a liar son of Balasaheb. That's why I will do whatever I feel right. We accepted 124 seats as hand out," he said.
Fadnavis had earlier said that the BJP was shocked over remarks of Uddhav Thackeray.
"Unfortunately, the day when results came, Uddhavji said all options are open for the government formation. That was shocking for us as people had given the mandate for the alliance. And, in such circumstances, it was a big question for us that's why he (Thackeray) said all options are open for him," Fadnavis had said.
The BJP and Shiv Sena had fought the Maharashtra polls in alliance with the former getting 105 and the latter 56 seats. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 21:29 IST

Rajasthan Dy CM criticises Centre, seeks restoration of SPG...

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Friday attacked the Centre for withdrawing the SPG cover of the Gandhi family.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 21:24 IST

Air India flight makes emergency landing at Raipur, all passengers safe

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): An Air India flight -- AI 670 -- from Bhubaneswar to Mumbai made an emergency landing at Raipur, said India's national carrier on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 21:18 IST

SC to deliver verdict in Ayodhya case tomorrow

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Saturday will deliver its verdict in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi land dispute case.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 21:18 IST

Congress attacks Centre on third anniversary of demonetisation

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Congress party on Friday attacked the Central government on the third anniversary of demonetisation and accused the ruling dispensation of changing the goal-posts for several times.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 21:09 IST

Jagan Reddy launches 'connect to Andhra' web portal

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched 'connect to Andhra' web portal which gives details about the donations received from various sources.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 20:57 IST

SPG to only protect Prime Minister; Congress leaders did not...

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Special Protection Group (SPG) will now be dedicated to the security of only Prime Minister of India for various reasons, sources said here.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 20:57 IST

KCR government trying to mislead HC regarding TSRTC employees'...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): BJP's state unit spokesperson Ravula Sridhar Reddy on Friday hit out at Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao led TRS government in the state, saying it is trying to mislead the High Court through its statement regarding the strike of TSRTC employees.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 20:50 IST

BJP-Sena should form govt in Maharashtra for people's welfare:...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena should form government in Maharashtra for the sake of welfare of the people.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 20:43 IST

Andhra Pradesh: At least 10 die in road accident in Chittoor

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): At least 10 people died after a container lost control, hit the divider and later fell on an auto and a two-wheeler here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 20:43 IST

Rahul Gandhi thanks SPG for working tirelessly to protect him,...

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday thanked the Special Protection Group (SPG) personnel, who worked tirelessly to protect him and his family over the years.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 20:38 IST

Kolkata: Army chief visits Eastern Command

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Friday visited Eastern Command of the Indian Army in Kolkata here.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 20:34 IST

Shiv Sena never launched any personal attack on Modi-Shah:...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Amid political turmoil in the state, Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Friday refuted former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' statement that her party had launched a personal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Sha

Read More
iocl