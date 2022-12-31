Had Rahul Gandhi regarded BJP as guru, he would not have made 'demoralising remarks' about Army: Shahnawaz Hussain

New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain on Saturday took a dig at Rahul Gandhi over his "BJP my guru" remarks and said if the Congress leader had considered the ruling party at the Centre as his guru, he would not have made "objectionable remarks about surgical strikes, air strikes and the Army".

Rahul Gandhi had said at a press conference today that he considers "them (BJP) as his Guru".

"I want them (BJP) to attack us aggressively, this will help Congress party understand its ideology. I consider them (BJP) as my Guru, they are showing me the way and training me on what is not to be done," he said.

Hitting back at Rahul Gandhi over his sarcastic remarks, Shahnawaz Hussain said if the Congress leader "adopts even a part of RSS, many of his difficulties would be removed".

"Till now he had several gurus, now that he is describing RSS and BJP as gurus, he should walk their path."

"If Rahul Gandhi had considered Sangh and BJP as guru, he would not have made wrong statements ranging from surgical strikes and air strikes. The way he makes statements against the country's soldiers and patriots, he would not have done it," the BJP leader alleged.

Shahnawaz Hussain alleged that the people of the country are not with Rahul Gandhi.



He said Rahul Gandhi lost in Amethi and the Congress lost two Lok Sabha elections fought under his leadership.

"People have concluded that he does not do serious politics," Hussain said.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi wearing a t-shirt during his Bharat Jodo Yatra and appearing in it in cold weather, he asked why the Congress leader is making the "t-shirt a big achievement".

The BJP spokesperson said Rahul Gandhi is claiming that opposition leaders are with him but in Uttar Pradesh which has been represented by Congress leaders and former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, "the condition of Congress is such that no one is prepared to come near it".

The former union minister said Sonia Gandhi is an MP from Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh and Rahul Gandhi is a former MP from the state.

He said opposition leaders will have no faith in the leadership of Rahul Gandhi in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"The country will make progress under the leadership of PM Modi after the 2024 elections and BJP will emerge victorious with a two-thirds majority," he said.

On the issue of security, he said that it is being provided to Rahul Gandhi as per laid down norms and he should follow the related rules. (ANI)

