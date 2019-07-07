Had submitted resignation to Rahul Gandhi 8-10 days ago: Jyotiraditya Scindia

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday said that he had submitted his resignation from the post of Congress General Secretary to Rahul Gandhi '8-10 days' ago.

Speaking to ANI, Scindia said: "I did not resign today. I had submitted my resignation to Rahul Gandhi 8-10 days ago."

Scindia said that he is equally responsible for the performance of the party in the Lok Sabha elections.

"I am not a leader who gives orders to others. I think when there is a responsibility, there comes accountability, as well. Even I am responsible if the performance is not good. Therefore, I took the decision to resign," he said.

On being asked how the party will be revamped after the resignation of party president Rahul Gandhi, he said: "The party will collectively decide in this regard. It is unfortunate that Rahul Gandhi decided to quit."

Earlier today, Scindia had announced his resignation from the post of party general secretary.

"Accepting the people's verdict and taking accountability, I had submitted my resignation as General Secretary of AICC to Shri @RahulGandhi. I thank him for entrusting me with this responsibility and for giving me the opportunity to serve our party," Scindia tweeted from his official Twitter

account.

Scindia had been appointed Congress' general secretary for West Uttar Pradesh along Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who had been appointed a general secretary for East UP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Scindia's resignation comes at a time when the party leaders from several states are offering their resignation or have resigned as an expression of solidarity with Rahul Gandhi, who recently quit as the party president.

Earlier in the day, former Member of Parliament (MP) Milind Deora also announced to step down from the post of Mumbai unit Congress president. (ANI)

