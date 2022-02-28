Had to bear a govt for two years initially which wasn't ready to give money of the poor to them, PM Modi takes dig at Akhilesh

Ballia (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took a dig at the previous Samajwadi Party government in Uttar Pradesh and said that when he came to power at the Centre (in 2014), he had to bear such a government in the state for two years which was not ready to "give money of the poor to the poor".

"I have been able to implement all welfare schemes in Uttar Pradesh because here is the double-engine government under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Whatever I send from Delhi, he does not obstruct it. Earlier, when I came to power at Centre, I had to bear them (Samajwadi Party) for two years who were not ready to give money of the poor to them," PM Modi said while addressing a public rally here.

The Prime Minister urged the people to not "bring them back even by mistake" who hampered the progress of the people.

"So the ones who hamper your progress, please do not bring them back even by mistake. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will form his government once again on March 10," he said.

Noting the "emotional connection" that Prime Minister Modi has with Ballia, he said that it was here where he started the Ujjwala Yojana in the country.

"My emotional connection with Ballia is also that the Ujjwala Yojana that changed the lives of the women was started here only. Ballia had shown the direction to the country for free gas connection that more than 9 crore women have got," PM Modi said.

In the sixth phase, polling will be held in 57 assembly seats in 10 districts on March 3.

The 2022 Assembly elections are being held in Uttar Pradesh from February 10 to March 7 in seven phases to elect 403 members of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on March 10, 2022. (ANI)