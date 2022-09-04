Halla Bol rally: Congress calls Centre 'insensitive' over inflation, unemployment issues

New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh on Sunday said today's Halla Bol rally has nothing to do with upcoming Assembly elections in some States or the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, adding that it is a befitting message to the "insensitive central government" as people are troubled by inflation and unemployment.

Congress is holding a mega rally 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' on Sunday against inflation in the country, unemployment and Goods and Services Tax hike at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital. Party leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address the rally.

"Today's Halla Bol rally has nothing to do with state elections or the 2024 election. It is a befitting message to the insensitive central government as people of the country remain troubled by inflation and unemployment," said Ramesh.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will not participate in the rally.

"People should have got relief after the pandemic but Modi-made inflation has brought disaster. That is why today the Congress party is going to hold a rally on inflation at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi. Come together, raise your voice against inflation," Member of the Parliament and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said urging people to gather in this rally.

He further said that the national leaders of all Congress from different States will be seen together on the stage at Ramlila Maidan today and Congress will speak strongly against the government regarding inflation and unemployment.

Congress leader KC Venugopal, while speaking at a press conference on Saturday said the rally will be held in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan and will be kicked off after an address by party leader Rahul Gandhi.



Venugopal further said that the Central government is not bothered about people, inflation and unemployment.

He also accused the government of buying MLAs stating that the "agenda of the government at the Centre is to buy MLAs."

"Those who raised the slogan 'Bahut hui mehangai ki maar, ab ki baar Modi sarkar', inflation is constantly making new records in their government. The life of the common man has become difficult due to inflation, which cannot be tolerated under any circumstances," the party said ahead of the Halla Bol rally.

Congress has been attacking the government over price rise and unemployment and saying that these are issues of the common people and should be discussed at all forums.

Recently, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took Twitter and lashed out at the central government over unemployment.

"In the year 2021, 11724 people committed suicide in the country due to unemployment. This number is 26 per cent more than the year 2020. The record-breaking unemployment in the BJP government is frustrating the youth. But the government has neither a cure nor an answer for this terrible unemployment. For how long will the government distribute 'jumlas'?" she tweeted.

Meanwhile, Congress also plans to embark on 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari on September 7 under the leadership of party leader Rahul Gandhi and the 148-day march will culminate in Kashmir.

The five-month yatra is scheduled to cover a distance of 3,500 kilometres and more than 12 states. The padayatra (march) will cover a distance of 25 km every day.

The Yatra will include padayatras, rallies, and public meetings which will be attended by the senior Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (ANI)

