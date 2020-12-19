Hanuman Beniwal resigns from Parliamentary Committees in support of farmers' agitation

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 19 (ANI): Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) chief and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal on Saturday resigned from three parliamentary committees registering his protest against the government on the farmers' agitation and a host of other local issues related to his constituency.

He resigned from the Standing Committee on Industries, Petition Committee and Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry's Consultative Committee.

Beniwal said in a press conference, "RLP has always raised its voice for systemic change in Rajasthan and for the farmers' agitation in New Delhi."



"Rajasthan's farmers should also raise their voice in support of the farmers' agitation," he added.

He further said: "We sent a letter to the centre against the farm laws. Around two lakh farmers of Rajasthan will head towards Delhi on December 26."

"The decision of staying or leaving the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will be taken on December 26. However, it is more or less clear that we will part ways," he added.

Beniwal further said that the RLP will fight the by-elections in Rajsamand, Sahara Raipur and Sujangarh on its own. (ANI)

