Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao (File photo)
Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao (File photo)

Hanumantha Rao submits resignation as AICC Secretary

ANI | Updated: Jun 29, 2019 20:09 IST

Hyderabad [Telangana], June 29 (ANI): AICC secretary V Hanumantha Rao on Saturday submitted his resignation from the party post, saying that he would not like to carry on with any responsibility if Rahul Gandhi is not in the leadership role.
"If a leader who is supposed to lead us is stepping aside from his responsibility, then what would be the condition of his followers. So, I would not like to continue as the AICC secretary if it is not under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. I have already sent my resignation letter to Delhi," Rao told ANI.
"The Congress party has faced a devastating defeat in the recent parliament election. But it is not right that Rahul Gandhi took the whole responsibility of the defeat and offered to resign as the party president. The responsibility of poll drubbing lies with each and every member of the party," he added.
Scores of Congress office bearers from across the country have submitted their resignations from their respective party posts after Gandhi's offered to step down as Congress president at a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, on May 25, taking the moral responsibility for the party's dismal performance in the 17th Lok Sabha polls.
Rao claimed that advisors of Gandhi have misled him into believing that he was responsible for the poll drubbing.
"I strongly believe that the advisors of Rahul Gandhi fed him with wrong information, and that is the reason for the defeat. Moreover, the party has encouraged parachute leaders by completely ignoring the loyalists and senior leaders," he said.
"The work done by each and every party member must be monitored for the better performance of the party, which has been done. I request Rahul Gandhi to take back the responsibility as the party president to bring back the glory of the party," the Congress leader said. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 20:43 IST

Defence Minister visits Eastern Naval Command to review...

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jun 29 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived here on a two-day maiden visit to Eastern Naval Command on Saturday. He is accompanied by Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 20:35 IST

NDRF to give Rs 4 lakh to kin of 15 deceased: Maha Min on Pune...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Jun 29 (ANI): Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil on Saturday announced that the NDRF will give compensation of Rs 4 lakh to families of 15 Bihar-based workers who lost their lives in the Pune wall collapse incident.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 20:23 IST

Rumours of shift in positions of Kedarnath, Badrinath temples...

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Jun 29 (ANI): Rumours of a shift in the position of Kedarnath and Badrinath temples due to the high footfall of pilgrims are false, said Dr Sushil Kumar, Scientist, Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 20:19 IST

North and south Goa to receive heavy rainfall

Panaji (Goa) [India], June 29 (ANI): Rain is most likely to hit most places over north and south Goa during the next four hours, said Dr SD Sanap of the Meteorological Centre here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 20:17 IST

Rains to lash Odisha in next 3 days: Met Department

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 29 (ANI): Most places in Odisha is expected to witness heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the next 72 hours, the weather department said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 20:05 IST

School reopens after 13 years in Naxal affected Jagargunda in...

Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], Jun 29 (ANI): Jagargunda, a village once called deserted and haunted due to Naxal violence, is finally witnessing a new ray of hope with the opening of a school which was demolished by Naxals in 2006.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 19:52 IST

Congress targets government over small saving rates reduction, ...

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): The Congress party on Saturday slammed the Central government for reducing interest rates on small savings schemes, saying the move was aimed at "snatching" hard-earned savings of the people.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 19:41 IST

Akash Vijayvargiya gets bail; justice prevails, says his counsel

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 29 (ANI): BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya on Saturday got bail in the assault case from a special court here, which his counsel Pusyamitra Bhargava termed as the victory of justice.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 19:17 IST

Encephalitis toll rises to 134 in Muzaffarpur

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], June 29 (ANI): Toll due to the acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) mounted to 134 in the state on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 19:09 IST

Rajasthan: Woman, 3 children drown in pond in Bikaner district

Bikaner (Rajasthan) [India], June 29 (ANI): A woman and three children died after allegedly drowning in a pond near Charanwala village of Bikaner district on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 19:07 IST

Piyush Goyal, Hardeep Singh Puri and Fadnavis chair meeting to...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29 (ANI): Union Minister Piyush Goyal along with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister of State Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday met representatives of the real estate industry during a meeting on the housing sector here.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 18:53 IST

Amid multi-tier security, first batch of pilgrims to leave for...

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 29 (ANI): The first batch of pilgrims is scheduled to leave for Amarnath from the base camp here on Sunday.

Read More
iocl