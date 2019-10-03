Happy every party including BJP celebrating 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi: Digvijaya Singh

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh on Thursday said he is happy that 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi is celebrated by all parties including the BJP even though its ideologies are fundamentally different to that of the Father of the Nation.

Speaking to media persons here, Singh said: "I am happy that every political party is celebrating Gandhi Jayanti, especially the BJP whose fundamental ideologies are different from that of Mahatma Gandhi. I appreciate the BJP is conducting padayatra of 150 km too."

However, Singh said that the BJP should clarify whether it regards Nathuram Godse as patriotic and if so, then he will continue to oppose the party's stand. "If the BJP does not regard Godse as patriotic, then we will welcome that," said Singh.

The Congress leader added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that he will never forgive by heart BJP MP Pragya Thakur for calling Godse a patriot. "But no action has been taken against her after that. That is why we doubt whether Prime Minister Modi's 'Man Ki Baat' has any truth in it," he said.

Singh said: "We want to see whether Mahatma Gandhi's message of communal harmony and non-violence is being disseminated by the BJP in villages across the nation. We want to see what the BJP does on issues such as untouchability and on the entry of Dalits in temples."

"We want to see whether Mahatma Gandhi's idea of Gram Swaraj is implemented in villages across the BJP ruled states. We want to see whether the BJP follows his ideals of brotherhood," added Singh. (ANI)

