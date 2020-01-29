'Happy that Coronavirus is leaving us': JDU leader's barb at Prashant Kishor

Patna (Bihar) [India], Jan 29 (ANI): JDU leader Ajay Alok on Wednesday dubbed party vice president Prashant Kishor as 'Coronavirus', and added that the poll strategist is not a trustworthy man.

"This man is not trustworthy. He could not win the trust of Modi ji and Nitish ji. He works for AAP, talks to Rahul Gandhi, sits with Mamata didi. Who will trust him?" Alok told ANI.

"We are happy this coronavirus is leaving us, he can go wherever he wants to," he said.

Coronaviruses (nCoV) are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV). The death toll from novel coronavirus in China skyrocketed to 106 on Tuesday with cases being reported in many other countries like US, Vietnam, Japan, etc.

On Tuesday, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, in reference to Kishor, had said people are free to remain in the party or leave if they want.

"Someone wrote a letter I replied to it. Someone is tweeting, let him tweet. What do I have to do with it? One can stay in the party (JD-U) till he wants. He can go if he wants...Do you know how did he join the party? Amit Shah asked me to induct him," said Kumar, while responding to a media question on Prashant Kishor.



Kishor has more than once made his differences with the party known on the issue of the amended citizenship Act. JDU had supported the legislation in both the Houses of Parliament.



Last month, Kishor had told ANI that it is only the Bihar Chief Minister who can tell under what circumstances the party supported the Citizen (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. (ANI)

