"Happy that India got G20 presidency," says Odisha CM Patnaik

New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday expressed happiness over India assuming the G20 presidency for the next one year.

Patnaik is on a visit to the national capital to attend an all-party meeting called by the central government on the agenda of the G20 presidency.

"I will attend the all-party meeting on the G20 presidency. I am happy that India has got the G20 presidency," Patnaik told reporters here.

After India took over the presidency of the G20 for one year from December 1, 2022, heads of political parties were invited to attend the meeting convened by the central government on Monday to discuss the way forward as New Delhi plans to showcase the best of Indian tradition and culture.



As per government sources, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Trinamool Congress president and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Biju Janata Dal president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik are amongst those who will attend the meeting at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The first G20 Sherpa meeting under India's presidency started in Rajasthan's Udaipur on Sunday. This was the first of the 200 such meetings that will take place across 55 cities in India over the next one year.

India formally assumed the G20 presidency from Indonesia on December 1.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies.

Last month, Indonesia handed over the G20 presidency to India in the presence of PM Modi at the Bali summit for the coming year. (ANI)

