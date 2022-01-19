Harak Singh Rawat was given due respect in BJP: U'khand CM Dhami

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 19 (ANI): A day after Uttarakhand minister Harak Singh Rawat was expelled from BJP, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said that the party gave due respect until he was with BJP.

Speaking to ANI, CM Dhami, "He (Harak Singh Rawat) was given due respect till the time he was with us...When reports (of Harak Singh Rawat joining Congress) emerged...The party took the decision (to expel him). We have taken our call...Now it's up to the Congress to take a decision."

After being expelled from the BJP, Rawat had said that the Congress party will form the government in the state and he will work for the party.



Meanwhile, former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat had said that Harak Singh Rawat has not joined the party officially.

On the announcement of candidates for the forthcoming Assembly elections, Dhami said that the BJP has received several applications from across the state and the names of the candidates will be declared at the right time.

On Dharam Sansad row, the CM said, "The lawful action has been initiated against those who found guilt for giving hate speech. Since the model code of conduct is in place, the election commission will look into this issue." (ANI)

