Hardeep Singh Dang cites anarchy in Kamal Nath govt in his resignation letter: Gopal Bhargav

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 6 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in Madhya Pradesh Assembly Gopal Bhargav on Friday commented on Congress MLA Hardeep Singh Dang's resignation and said that the latter has expressed his anguish and pain in his letter after the all-around anarchy in the Kamal Nath government in the state.

"His letter is not only about his own area but also other areas also. I feel sad after reading it. MPs doing their work are getting ignored. He has expressed his anguish and pain through the letter. I request the state government to look into the matter and resolve the issue. If issues like these are not resolved, I am afraid that his government may fall," he said while speaking to media in Gwalior.

Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Hardeep Singh Dang on Thursday tendered his resignation from the state Legislative Assembly.

The resignation came amid Congress leveling allegations of horse-trading of MLAs over BJP to destabilize the Kamal Nath-led state government.

Dang was one of the opposition leaders who had extended their support to the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

"If we see CAA and NRC separately, there is no harm if someone who is unhappy in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan gets facilities here. But this should also be considered that they are asking people, whose generations were born and raised in India, to furnish documents under NRC," Dang had told reporters here.

Congress MLA further said that he along with Jyotiraditya Scindia had also supported the Centre's move to abrogate Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, last year. (ANI)

