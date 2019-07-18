Hardliners afraid of Muslim women becoming a part of Hindustani culture: Syed Yaser Jilani

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Hardliners are afraid of Muslim women becoming a part of Hindustani culture, said national spokesperson of Rashtriya Muslim Manch (RMM) Syed Yaser Jilani on Thursday, while attacking them for getting offended by BJP leader Ishrat Jahan's attending a Hindu religious event.

"The manner in which the 'Maulanas' have been offended by Ishrat Jahan attending the Hanuman Chalisa event, shows that they are afraid of Muslim women coming out of their houses and becoming a part of Hindustani culture," Jilani told reporters here.

Earlier on June 16, Jahan in a complaint filed with the police had said that she was attacked for attending the BJP's 'Hanuman Chalisa Paath' in the AC market, Howrah.

Continuing his attack on the hardliners, Jilani said: "These 'Maulanas' are afraid of their shops closing. From Bengal to Bihar, it is difficult to find out in whose house the 'diyas' are lit during Diwali. During Roza and Eid, the Hindus join the celebration. This is part of our culture."

RMM is a Muslim organisation in India which is affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Jahan had alleged that she was accosted by the people of her community when she returned to her house after attending the Hindu event.

"They said that I have demeaned the Muslim community by attending the function in hijab," she said in her complaint.

Howrah North ACP Pratiksha Jharkaria confirmed that they have received Jahan's complaint and an investigation in the matter is underway.

Jahan, who was divorced by her husband over the phone from Dubai in 2014 by uttering 'talaq' thrice, was one of the petitioners in the triple talaq case. (ANI)

