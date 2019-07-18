Syed Yaser Jilani of Muslim Rashtriya Manch (File photo/ANI)
Syed Yaser Jilani of Muslim Rashtriya Manch (File photo/ANI)

Hardliners afraid of Muslim women becoming a part of Hindustani culture: Syed Yaser Jilani

ANI | Updated: Jul 18, 2019 19:31 IST

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Hardliners are afraid of Muslim women becoming a part of Hindustani culture, said national spokesperson of Rashtriya Muslim Manch (RMM) Syed Yaser Jilani on Thursday, while attacking them for getting offended by BJP leader Ishrat Jahan's attending a Hindu religious event.
"The manner in which the 'Maulanas' have been offended by Ishrat Jahan attending the Hanuman Chalisa event, shows that they are afraid of Muslim women coming out of their houses and becoming a part of Hindustani culture," Jilani told reporters here.
Earlier on June 16, Jahan in a complaint filed with the police had said that she was attacked for attending the BJP's 'Hanuman Chalisa Paath' in the AC market, Howrah.
Continuing his attack on the hardliners, Jilani said: "These 'Maulanas' are afraid of their shops closing. From Bengal to Bihar, it is difficult to find out in whose house the 'diyas' are lit during Diwali. During Roza and Eid, the Hindus join the celebration. This is part of our culture."
RMM is a Muslim organisation in India which is affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).
Jahan had alleged that she was accosted by the people of her community when she returned to her house after attending the Hindu event.
"They said that I have demeaned the Muslim community by attending the function in hijab," she said in her complaint.
Howrah North ACP Pratiksha Jharkaria confirmed that they have received Jahan's complaint and an investigation in the matter is underway.
Jahan, who was divorced by her husband over the phone from Dubai in 2014 by uttering 'talaq' thrice, was one of the petitioners in the triple talaq case. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 19:30 IST

Bidhannagar Mayor Sabyasachi Dutta resigns

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 18 (ANI): A day after the Calcutta High Court cancelled no-confidence notice moved by Trinamool Congress councillors against him, Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Mayor Sabyasachi Dutta on Thursday stepped down from his post.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 19:17 IST

Pak military continues to encourage terror groups to target...

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Pakistani military establishment continues to encourage terrorist groups to infiltrate and target India, the Defence Ministry has said in its annual report.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 19:15 IST

IIT Madras launches first-of-its-kind tech MBA programme for...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 18 (ANI): Indian Institute of Technology Madras is launching a first-of-its-kind tech MBA programme for its undergraduate (UG) students from all the engineering streams.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 19:12 IST

Telangana BJP hits out at CM KCR for his statement against PM Modi

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 18 (ANI): We condemn the statements made by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Krishna Sagar Rao, Chief Spokesperson of BJP state unit on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 19:07 IST

India's policy towards China consistent through govts

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on Thursday that he sees "more consistency than difference" in India's policy towards China despite change of governments and held that a diplomat as well as a minister follows policy of the government of the day.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 19:00 IST

Delhi: Special Cell of police arrests arms supplier

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Special cell of state police on Thursday arrested an arms supplier and recovered arms and ammunition from him.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 18:50 IST

Tollywood artists join BJP in Delhi

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Television and film artists from West Bengal joined the BJP in presence of West Bengal BJP unit president Dilip Ghosh and party leaders Sambit Patra and Mukul Roy here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 18:43 IST

Delhi rains: Water logging paralyses life in national capital

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Life came to a standstill around Tughlakabad-Prahladpur area of the national capital after incessant rains flooded roads in the vicinity on Thursday causing major inconvenience to the commuters.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 18:38 IST

Lok Sabha passes Finance Bill

New Delhi, July 18 (ANI): The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Finance Bill after a reply to the debate by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 18:37 IST

Telangana's urban dwellers consume 20 times more 'virtual...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 18 (ANI): Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad researchers have claimed that indirect water consumption in urban areas of the state is 20 times higher than direct consumption.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 18:27 IST

K'taka: Cong asks Governor not to intervene in Assembly proceedings

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 18 (ANI): Congress on Monday questioned the direction given by Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala to Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar to complete the business of trust vote by the end of the day and asked him not to intervene in the Assembly proceedings.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 18:23 IST

Sunanda Pushkar case: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court to hear...

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue Court here will begin hearing arguments on charges from August 20 in connection with Sunanda Pushkar's death case.

Read More
iocl