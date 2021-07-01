Harish Rawat hopes of early resolution of problems in Punjab Congress after Sidhu's meeting with Priyanka, Rahul

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): A day after Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu met party leader Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, party general secretary Harish Rawat expressed hope that the issues concerning the Punjab unit of the party will be resolved soon.

Rawat is AICC in-charge of Punjab and a member of the committee formed by the party to resolve issues concerning the state unit.

"Navjot Singh Sidhu's meetings with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are a good sign, and this will help resolve the issue. If Sidhu has come to meet the senior leaders of the party, he would have come with a positive agenda. I think there could be a resolution soon," Rawat told ANI

Disgruntled Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu had on Wednesday met party leaders Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the national capital.



The meeting between Sidhu and Rahul Gandhi lasted over 45 minutes.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh held a meeting earlier today with the party's senior colleagues from urban areas of Punjab in Chandigarh.

"We have begun preparations for 2022 Assembly elections. Captain sahib and Sidhuji are our big leaders. Captain sahib is leading us and is capable of it. Today's meeting was neither lunch diplomacy nor a show of strength, it was a meeting of CM with party leaders," party leader Gurjeet S Aujla told ANI after meeting in Chandigarh.

Punjab is scheduled to for assembly elections in 2022.

Congress won 77 seats in 2017 polls. (ANI)

