Harish Rawat meets Sonia Gandhi; says discussed Uttarakhand, not Punjab

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Congress leader Harish Rawat on Thursday met party chief Sonia Gandhi and discussed matters related to Uttarakhand which is scheduled to go to the polls early next year.

Party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were also present.

Rawat, who is AICC in-charge of Punjab, told reporters that "nothing related to Punjab was discussed at the meeting".

The meeting came amid efforts by the central leadership to find a solution to the rift in the Punjab unit ahead of polls early next year.

The party had formed a three-member panel to end factionalism and resolve the differences between Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh and former state minister Navjot Singh Sidhu.

There was speculation that issues relating to Punjab were discussed at the meeting but Rawat maintained that the discussion was about Uttarakhand.

"I met Sonia Gandhiji over matters related to Uttarakhand. Hence, nothing related to Punjab was discussed during the meeting," Rawat said.



Asked about if Sidhu would be made Punjab Congress chief, Rawat did not give a direct answer.

"Who did say that Sidhu sahab is going to be the president?" he asked.

There has been speculation that Sidhu could be appointed party chief in the state.

Rahul Gandhi had on Wednesday skipped a scheduled meeting with Harish Rawat to discuss issues related to the crisis in the Punjab unit on Wednesday.

"There was a meeting scheduled with Rahul Gandhi but he got stuck somewhere. There was a meeting of the parliamentary strategic group also. I will request him to hold the meeting tomorrow. Today, no discussion has taken place," Rawat had told reporters on Wednesday.

Sidhu on Tuesday sought to pitch himself high in leadership sweepstakes stating the opposition AAP has always recognised his vision and work for the state.

Sidhu spoke about his "Punjab model" and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) recognising "who is fighting for Punjab". (ANI)

