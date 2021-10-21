Harish Rawat requests to be relieved of Punjab duties to focus on U'khand

New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): Ahead of the Assembly elections in Uttarakhand scheduled to be held next year, Congress leader Harish Rawat has urged his party leadership to relieve him from Punjab Congress in-charge duty.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Rawat said, "In Uttarakhand, we are progressing towards a definite win. During the election, it is impossible for me to handle two states, Punjab and Uttarakhand. So I have urged our leadership to relieve me from Punjab Congress in-charge duty."

He also informed that Congress will soon present a detailed program including 'Parivartan Yatra' and other plans for the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttarakhand

Assembly polls in Punjab and Uttarakhand are scheduled to be held next year. (ANI)