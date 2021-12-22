Harish Rawat takes dig at Congress leadership ahead of assembly polls, says 'my hands being tied'

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 22 (ANI): In signs of trouble for Congress ahead of assembly polls in Uttarakhand, former Chief Minister Harish Rawat on Wednesay made a veiled attack on the Congress leadership saying "nominees of those whose directions one has to swim (in the electoral battle) are tying my hands and feet".

He also expressed anguish at factionalism in the state unit saying there was "non-cooperation" from the party organisation in the state at most places and that a thought has been crossing his mind that "it is time to rest".

Harish Rawat, a member of Congress Working Committee, is a key Congress troubleshooter and is seen as the party's face for the elections in Uttarakhand.

In cryptic tweets that sent a strong message across of his disenchantment with the way the party is preparing for elections, Rawat expressed faith that Lord Kedarnath will provide him guidance in the new year.

"Isn't it strange, one has to swim in the sea in the form of forthcoming electoral battle, instead of cooperation, the organisation has turned away its face or is playing a negative role," Rawat said.



"Therer are many crocodiles of the ruling dispensation. On whose directions one has to swim, their nominees are tying my hands and feet," he added.

Rawat also cited lines from the Gita.

"And then quietly in a corner of mind, a voice is erupting, 'na danyam, na palaynam'. Perhaps the new year will show the way. I have faith that Lord Kedarnath will will provide me guidane in this situation," he said.

Rawat was party's inchare in Punjab which was ridden with crisis that led to resignation of Capt Amarinder Singh as Chief Minister.

The Congress is keen to come back to power in Uttarakhand in assembly polls early next year. (ANI)

