Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh speaks to ANI in New Delhi on Wednesday. [Photo/ANI]
Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh speaks to ANI in New Delhi on Wednesday. [Photo/ANI]

Harivansh Narayan Singh slams Pak for raising Kashmir issue during Speakers' meet in Maldives

By Amit Kumar | Updated: Sep 04, 2019 14:23 IST

By By Amit Kumar
New Delhi [India], Sep 4 (ANI): Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh during his visit to Majlis thwarted all attempts by his Pakistani counterpart to raise the issue of Kashmir during the 4th South Asian Speaker Summit in the Maldives.
He slammed Islamabad for raking up the issue of Human Rights in Jammu and Kashmir and suggested the neighbouring nation to first look into its own territory.
"The agenda of the meeting was to discuss Sustainable Development of Growth and it was clear that no other issues would be discussed by the participants. Pakistan tried to raise the Kashmir issue but I reminded them that it is our internal matter and told the participants that Pakistan is trying to raise the question on Human Rights," he said in an exclusive interview with ANI in New Delhi.
"When we are representing our country on international forum and if anyone tries to bring up the matter related to our identity, we cannot tolerate it," Pakistan talking about Human Rights in Jammu and Kashmir? In Pakistan, a Sikh girl is first abducted and then was forced to convert her religion. How can this country teach us about Human Rights," The Rajya Sabha deputy Chairman added.
Harivansh also claimed that people living in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) are being killed and tortured. He further trained guns at Pakistan for war crimes committed during the 1971 Bangladesh genocide and the ongoing issue of Human Rights in Bangladesh.
"In PoK, administration of Pakistan is killing and torturing locals. Besides, the whole world knows about what had happened in Bangladesh and what is happening in Balochistan. Everyone knows about Pakistan but still, they tried talking about Human Rights on international forum."
It should be noted that on the sidelines of the Summit, the Indian parliamentary delegation also held a detailed discussion with the parliamentary delegations from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka on matters of bilateral interest.
Addressing the 4th South Asian Speakers' Summit, Pakistan deputy speaker Qasim Suri tried to use the platform to talk about the Kashmir situation following the abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to the state.
In a swift intervention, Harivansh Narayan Singh had stated said that a country (Pakistan) which perpetrated genocide in Bangladesh in 1971 and illegally occupied Azad Kashmir has no moral right to raise these issues internationally.
"We strongly object to the raising of internal matters of India at this forum. We also reject the politicisation of this forum by raising issues which are extraneous to the theme of this summit," he had said. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 14:48 IST

Siddaramaiah caught on cam slapping close aide

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): In what appeared to be a sudden fit of rage, senior Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday slapped one of his close aides outside Mysuru Airport.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 14:47 IST

Ludhiana: Devotion turns sweet as a 20 Kg Chocolate Ganpati shows up

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India] Sept 04 (ANI): Following the recent developments in an eco-friendly observance of the ongoing festival, another episode of a chocolate Ganpati idol showed up.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 14:35 IST

UP govt. should honour Mirzapur journalist for exposing roti,...

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari on Wednesday said that the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led UP government should honour the journalist who exposed the poor quality of food in mid-day meal.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 14:32 IST

Tamil Nadu: Ban on fishing imposed in Rameswaram for a day

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sep 4 (ANI): Due to increase in the wind speed causing sea turbulence, Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday banned fishermen from fishing here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 14:21 IST

BJP practicing vendetta against Shivakumar: Cong leaders

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Some opposition leaders on Wednesday attacked the BJP government at the Centre saying it was engaging in politics of vendetta by subjecting Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar to Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe and arresting him on money laundering charges.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 14:20 IST

Concentrate on studies, stay away from drugs and guns: Army...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sep 4 (ANI): Wishing students who took part in the Sadbhavna Tour organised by the Indian Army a bright future, Chinar Corps Commander Lieutenant General KJS Dhillon on Wednesday urged the youth in Jammu and Kashmir to stay away from drugs and guns.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 14:16 IST

Ex-CM's occupying govt bungalows "unconstitutional": Rajasthan HC

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Sep 4 (ANI): The Rajasthan High Court on Wednesday declared the amendment to Rajasthan Ministers Salaries Act, 1956 as "unconstitutional".

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 14:06 IST

Haryana: Woman consumes poison over 'police inaction' on her...

Yamunanagar (Haryana) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): A woman committed suicide after consuming poison allegedly over "police inaction" on her complaint filed 20 days ago.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 13:52 IST

Sent to J-K with help of Pak govt to attempt an attack: LeT...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): The two Pakistani citizens who were arrested by the Indian Army have confessed about their affiliation with terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba and also added that they were sent here to attempt an attack with the help of the Pakistani government, a senior

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 13:50 IST

Chinmayanand terms sexual harassment case against him 'conspiracy '

Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand on Wednesday termed the sexual harassment case lodged against him as a "conspiracy" and said that he has full faith in the Special Investigation Team formed to probe the matter.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 13:50 IST

46-feet tall, biodegradable Ganesha centre of attraction in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India] Sept 4 (ANI): This Ganeshotsav, a Ganpati idol is a centre of attraction and devotion in Odisha's capital for two main reasons- it's 46-feet tall and is biodegradable.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 13:45 IST

Karnataka: In the memory of fountain pen era, carpenter creates...

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], Sept 04 (ANI): With the intention of bringing back the memories of the fountain pen era, Krishnamurthy Achar, a carpenter from Avinahalli village has crafted a 19.5 ft long wooden pen.

Read More
iocl